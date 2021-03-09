Razer Anzu Smart Glasses bring music and functionality to eyewear

Razer has taken the lid off their new Razer Anzu Smart Glasses.

They certainly aren't the first we’ve seen as Huawei, Epson, and Intel all have some form of smart glasses out. Even Apple and Facebook are said to be launching smart eyewear sometime this year.

Bose had their Frames, which were sunglasses that were also Bluetooth enabled so you could listen to your music and an integrated microphone so you can use them to take calls from your phone.

And who can forget Google Glass that went from a consumer product to only for enterprise customers.

Putting the smarts in smart eyewear

The square lens model.

PHOTO: Razer

As the company’s first eyewear product, the Anzu comes in two variants (round and square) with also two size options (small/medium and large) in a water-resistant frame weighing 43g to 48g.

The Anzu will come with a pair of blue light filtering lenses and a pair of 99 per cent UVA/UVB protective polarised lenses. A touch interface on the side of the Anzu frame can change music tracks, play or pause media, manage conference calls, and activate the smartphone’s voice assistant.

It uses Bluetooth 5.1 for better caching that improves the connection speed and lowers power usage. This means the Anzu delivers low 60ms latency for smooth, stutter-free sound over the 16mm speaker drivers. Audiophiles can use the available Android and iOS apps for finicky EQ adjustments (default, enhanced clarity, or treble boost).

The square lens model.

PHOTO: Razer

Razer also partnered with Lensabl who have an online vision test for customers who need a corrective prescription. Those who purchase a Razer Anzu will receive 15 per cent off a purchase from Lensabl.

Razer says the Anzu will last five hours on a single battery charge, but when the arms are folded and it goes into standby mode, it can last up to two weeks.

Pricing and availability

The round lens model.

PHOTO: Razer

The Razer Anzu is available now for $299.90 on the Razer Store now.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.