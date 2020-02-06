The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is a mobile workstation for the busy creative

Razer has announced the latest addition to their Blade series of gaming laptops: The Blade 15 Studio Edition, a mobile workstation targeted at addressing the needs of professional creatives.

Powered by the 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor, the Blade 15 can easily sustain intensive computer applications while still delivering quick and responsive performance.

Adding to that is the NVIDIA Quadro RTX5000 GPU, to help in tackling dense 3D models and complex VFX designs in addition to regular graphics-intensive tasks.

It's a real powerhouse combo, and is what provided Hasraf "HaZ" Dulull with the foundation he needed to direct and produce the CG animated film Battlesuit.

"If I was to ask myself a few years ago, if I could pull off a high concept CG animated project like Battlesuit on a laptop remotely - I would probably think I was insane. Today, tools like Unreal Engine powered by NVIDIA GPU rendering on a Blade laptop are empowering filmmakers like myself to push the boundaries of sci-fi storytelling without restrictions, thus enabling me to realise my vision regardless of how wild my imagination is".

Speaking of visuals, the Blade 15 Studio Edition comes equipped with a 15.6 inch 4K OLED Touch Display. Each of these, which have a Gorilla glass panel for added durability also covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space.

Plus, they are custom calibrated for colour accuracy and a low Delta-E, ensuring consistent performance in a wide range of working environments.

Meanwhile, the laptop's chassis is fashioned out of a single block of aluminium and anodised with a white mercury finish. The resulting design, which is thin yet tough received praise from the CEO of RED Digital Cinema, Jarred Land.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

"I've been working with the previous Blade 15 Studio over the last few months and have found it not only to be a great day-to-day laptop but when you need to call on it to really push things, this machine comes alive."

Last but not least, the laptop also comes with a backup charging option via USB-C/Thunderbolt. In addition to their usual function of enabling data and media transfer, the ports can also charge the laptop in an emergency by attaching a low-powered USB-C power adaptor, providing another safety net for users to save their work when on the go.

The Blade 15 Studio Edition is currently available on the Razer Store and through select retailers in the US and Canada with an SRP US$4,299 (or about S$6,099), but will soon be available in Europe, China, Asia Pacific and the Middle East via select retailers as well.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.