Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan distracts Xbox Head Phil Spencer with the Kishi controller

PHOTO: Twitter/XboxP3
Marion Frayna
Geek Culture

When you're the boss of one of the biggest names in video games, what's the last thing you need to keep you from having a fruitful day in the office? A shiny new gaming gadget sent over by another gaming giant.

That was the dilemma faced by Xbox Head Phil Spencer when he was sent a prototype model of the Razer Kishi controller by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan.

Here's what Spencer said when he received it:

The Nintendo Switch-esque Kishi is the Singapore-based gaming peripheral manufacturer's attempt at taking mobile gaming to the next level, with enhanced grips and bigger buttons and analogue sticks that allow for better comfort and control when gaming on the go.

Spencer's tweet mentioned that he was playing some Destiny 2: Shadowkeep on what looks to be a Razer Phone 2 running Microsoft's in-development game streaming service, Project xCloud. Speaking of which, it's been a while since we've heard from Xbox about Project xCloud.

Given that Spencer recently announced that Xbox will be at E3 2020 this summer, we could hear more about it, as well as the upcoming Xbox Series X.

And since Spencer tweeted about the Razer Kishi, could this also mean something in the vein of an Xbox and Razer collab is on the way?

ALSO READ: Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Razer

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
&#039;You hurt me!&#039;: Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Dismayed by discrimination, Wuhan woman pens positive tales about her hometown on Facebook
Dismayed by discrimination, Wuhan woman pens positive tales about her hometown
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Former SIA steward now sells youtiao with a modern twist in Yishun
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her

SERVICES