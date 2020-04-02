Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan distracts Xbox Head Phil Spencer with the Kishi controller

When you're the boss of one of the biggest names in video games, what's the last thing you need to keep you from having a fruitful day in the office? A shiny new gaming gadget sent over by another gaming giant.

That was the dilemma faced by Xbox Head Phil Spencer when he was sent a prototype model of the Razer Kishi controller by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan.

Here's what Spencer said when he received it:

Thanks to @minliangtan and the team at @Razer for early access to the Razer Kishi. Pretty great way to play #ProjectxCloud. Basically killed any productivity I might have had in meetings today, sorry @Kareem_Choudhry pic.twitter.com/Cgo2fREoS0 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 31, 2020

The Nintendo Switch-esque Kishi is the Singapore-based gaming peripheral manufacturer's attempt at taking mobile gaming to the next level, with enhanced grips and bigger buttons and analogue sticks that allow for better comfort and control when gaming on the go.

Spencer's tweet mentioned that he was playing some Destiny 2: Shadowkeep on what looks to be a Razer Phone 2 running Microsoft's in-development game streaming service, Project xCloud. Speaking of which, it's been a while since we've heard from Xbox about Project xCloud.

Given that Spencer recently announced that Xbox will be at E3 2020 this summer, we could hear more about it, as well as the upcoming Xbox Series X.

And since Spencer tweeted about the Razer Kishi, could this also mean something in the vein of an Xbox and Razer collab is on the way?

This article was first published in Geek Culture.