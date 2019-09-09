Razer CEO to set aside $10m for Singapore's gaming industry, partly to spite an esports nonbeliever

PHOTO: Facebook/Min-Liang Tan
Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

You just can't stop the rise of the global competitive gaming industry as it undergoes constant explosive growth, with esports and gaming culture going mainstream, reaching out to new corners of the market.

Closer to home, local professional gamers have been creating ripples in Singapore's esports scene. Soon, they'll stand a chance to make some waves globally following a major investment by gaming hardware firm Razer. Min-Liang Tan, the company's affable co-founder and CEO, today pledged to drop $10 million into his country's gaming industry across the next 12 months. Whoa. 

The massive funding extends to supporting and investing in local esports teams and gaming companies based here or founded by Singaporeans. This includes Team Singapore, which will be participating in the medalled esports events of the SEA Games this year. 

While I’m in Berlin for IFA 2019, I read about Minister Chan Chun Sing’s comments on supporting gaming and esports in...

Posted by Min-Liang Tan on Sunday, 8 September 2019

"We are one of the largest esports brands in the world, and personally as a Singaporean, I'm looking forward to giving back and doing more for my country," Tan wrote, calling out for like-minded Singaporeans to get in touch and work with him on projects together.

Tan's big financial undertaking is mainly motivated by public-spiritedness, but Razer's chief gamer (lightheartedly) added that the decision was partly carried out to spite a Straits Times Forum letter writer who dismissed the accomplishments of esports athletes and suggested that esports should not even be considered a real sport.

The letter writer, Juliana Foo, defined that the widely accepted definition of a sport is an activity that requires both physical effort and skills. Gaming arguably does require both, but she questions its physical challenges, likening it to knitting or baking in terms of mental exertion. 

Well given that I pretty much led the pitch to get esports as a medalled sport at the SEA Games (so technically I'm the...

Posted by Min-Liang Tan on Thursday, 5 September 2019

Wanting to "troll the letter writer", Tan decided that dropping $10 million to help the local esports industry flourish would be a good way to make her mad. Well played, good sir. 

To help further push the gaming and esports scene in Singapore, Razer will be moving its headquarters to One North in 2020, where it will develop new gaming and esports initiatives. Razer — the official esports partner in SEA Games 2019 — has already contributed quite a bit recently when the company brought in esports legends Evil Geniuses to train regional teams in improving their Dota 2 game. 

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Razer Esports

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
M&#039;sian commando&#039;s widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death
M'sian commando's widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone

SERVICES