Razer’s Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard was made with pros in mind

PHOTO: Razer
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Razer today announced the Huntsman Tournament Edition (TE), a tenkeyless gaming keyboard targeted at esports pros. 

The company's latest products have featured optical switches in a big way, starting with last year's Huntsman Elite keyboard and more recently with the Razer Viper gaming mouse. The Huntsman TE keyboard also uses optical technology, but it is launching with a new Razer Linear Optical Switch with a burgundy-coloured stem.

This is a different animal from the purple Opto-Mechanical switches in the Huntsman Elite. While that had a tactile, clicky switch, the Linear Optical Switch is, well, linear. It delivers a smooth actuation without any tactile bump whatsoever, with a low actuation point of just 1mm. 

Of course, this is prime fodder for more marketing spiel about how the switches will respond faster than others that actuate at 2mm, but I really doubt that it's humanly possible to tell the difference.

GIF: Razer

Actuation point aside, there's some real tech behind the optical switches, and they should in theory register faster. That's because they use light to capture keypresses, instead of relying on metal contacts. This means there's no need for any debounce delay, and the key registers instantly. These are very light switches, with an actuation force of just 40g, lighter even than 45g Cherry MX Reds.

The Huntsman TE was built to be easy to carry around as well. It uses a detachable USB-C cable and can store up to five profiles in its onboard memory. 

PHOTO: Razer

Another nice addition is the use of doubleshot PBT keycaps. Many gaming keyboards today still have ABS keycaps, but they're more likely to take on an unsightly "shine". 

On the other hand, PBT has a slightly rougher texture and is far more resistant to key shine. It'll hold up better against the test of time, especially considering the number of hours esports athletes put in. That said, PBT is also more prone to warping, so it remains to be seen how well Razer has tackled this with larger keys such as the spacebar. 

PHOTO: Razer

Of course, there is also support for Razer Chroma, and you'll be able to customise the backlighting on the Huntsman TE and sync it up with other Chroma devices.

The keyboard will retail at US$129.99 and be available in late September. We’ll update once Razer releases news of the local pricing.

This article was first published on Hardware Zone

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Computers

TRENDING

Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Malaysian man dubbed &#039;cosplay killer&#039; gets 22 years&#039; jail, instead of death, upon appeal
Malaysian man dubbed 'cosplay killer' escapes the gallows, gets 22 years' jail
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Fish Leong mortgaged house to fund ex-hubby&#039;s business
Fish Leong mortgaged house to fund ex-hubby's business
Saizeriya&#039;s unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay

LIFESTYLE

I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal &amp; other deals this week
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal & other deals this week
Weekend planner Sept 14-15: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, mooncake hunt &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, go on a mooncake hunt & other fun activities
Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he&#039;s always been doing it
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he's always been doing it
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Puppy makes better decision than jaywalker

SERVICES