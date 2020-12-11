Razer intends to lead esports in the 31st SEA Games in 2021

The SEA Games return!

Razer has announced its intention to lead the charge for esports in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in 2021.

The company had previously acted as esports sponsor for the 30th SEA Games in 2019, and have worked with industry partners and regional esports federations to include esports in next year’s tournament.

Zuber Mohammed, chief marketing officer at Razer said:

"Esports has always been a fundamental part of the Razer DNA. We have led the rally to elevate esports as a recognised medal event at the SEA Games in 2019 and 2021. With esports now being confirmed as an official event again for SEA Games 2021, we remain committed to working together with the region’s national esports federations to drive its continued development and to prepare all participating athletes for the upcoming competitions."

The SEA Games 2021 will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Razer is working with multiple partners to prepare athletes for the upcoming competition.

The company has worked with VIRESA to sponsor the Vietnam team during the International Esports Federation Championship, and organised initiatives like the Razer Invitational - SEA to support regional esports athletes.

The Razer Invitationa l acted as a first-of-its-kind tournament series in Southeast Asia to enable esports athletes of different skill levels to participate and gain regional experience.

Now, the tournament is ongoing in Latin America, and is scheduled to begin in Europe from Dec 10, 2020 to January 30, 2021.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.