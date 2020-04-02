Unwrapped: Razer Junglecat

The Razer Junglecat transforms your smartphone into a portable gaming console! In this episode of Unwrapped, we give it a test run. #Razer #Junglecat #Gaming

Posted by AsiaOne on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The Razer Junglecat is made for serious mobile gamers who don’t use iPhones

Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Sorry, PC diehards and console fans, mobile gaming is serious business and it's here to stay. 

No longer thingamajigs that can only manage simple time-killers with iffy graphics (we’re a long way since the days of Candy Crush Saga), today’s smartphones have a respectable enough computing power to run legitimate games.

But therein lies a conundrum for serious mobile gamers — especially for gamers in Southeast Asia who can’t afford desktop rigs. How does one elevate the experience of playing with a rectangular slab of glass and metal? 

Razer wants to fix that with a little peripheral called the Junglecat, a set of wireless controllers that can turn a smartphone into something that resembles a Nintendo Switch. 

PHOTO: Razer

Like the Switch, the gamepads are supposed to snap onto each side of the smartphone, offering a full view of the game without needing to touch anything on the screen. A pretty decent concept until you realise that you’ll need a specific phone case for the controllers to slide into place. Which is made a little more confusing when Razer only put out three cases for three phone models: Razer Phone 2 (of course), Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei P30 Pro. 

But no matter, it can still be played like a mini controller if you can’t attach it to your Android smartphone — did we mention that it only works for Android phones? Yeah, sorry iPhoners. Still, at least you can use it to play games on the PC. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne

It’s a great option to consider if you’re a Serious Mobile Gamer, but for everyone else who isn’t, it’s hard to argue why you should be spilling over $150 dollars on the Junglecat. You could, after all, just wait for the upcoming Razer Kishi that’s actually compatible with almost all Android Phones and iPhones. 

The Razer Junglecat is a formfitting dual controller system for selected Android phones like the Razer Phones, Samsung...

Posted by Min-Liang Tan on Tuesday, 7 January 2020

Check out what our resident unboxer Timo had to say when he played around with the gizmo in our latest Unwrapped episode.

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Unwrapped Razer Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Coronavirus: S&#039;pore reports first cases of local transmission; 4 out of 6 new cases did not travel to China
Coronavirus: S'pore reports first cases of local transmission
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
&#039;You hurt me!&#039;: Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES