The Razer Junglecat is made for serious mobile gamers who don’t use iPhones
Sorry, PC diehards and console fans, mobile gaming is serious business and it's here to stay.
No longer thingamajigs that can only manage simple time-killers with iffy graphics (we’re a long way since the days of Candy Crush Saga), today’s smartphones have a respectable enough computing power to run legitimate games.
But therein lies a conundrum for serious mobile gamers — especially for gamers in Southeast Asia who can’t afford desktop rigs. How does one elevate the experience of playing with a rectangular slab of glass and metal?
Razer wants to fix that with a little peripheral called the Junglecat, a set of wireless controllers that can turn a smartphone into something that resembles a Nintendo Switch.
Like the Switch, the gamepads are supposed to snap onto each side of the smartphone, offering a full view of the game without needing to touch anything on the screen. A pretty decent concept until you realise that you’ll need a specific phone case for the controllers to slide into place. Which is made a little more confusing when Razer only put out three cases for three phone models: Razer Phone 2 (of course), Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei P30 Pro.
But no matter, it can still be played like a mini controller if you can’t attach it to your Android smartphone — did we mention that it only works for Android phones? Yeah, sorry iPhoners. Still, at least you can use it to play games on the PC.
It’s a great option to consider if you’re a Serious Mobile Gamer, but for everyone else who isn’t, it’s hard to argue why you should be spilling over $150 dollars on the Junglecat. You could, after all, just wait for the upcoming Razer Kishi that’s actually compatible with almost all Android Phones and iPhones.
Check out what our resident unboxer Timo had to say when he played around with the gizmo in our latest Unwrapped episode.