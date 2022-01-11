Razer launches a new pop-up store at Funan mall

Razer is opening a new Razer Store at Funan Singapore.

The new pop-up store, which takes up approximately 780 square feet of floor space, can be found at the first-floor atrium. Here, you can have a hands-on with Razer’s latest offerings, and buy them on the spot if you so choose – you can opt for same-day delivery to the location of your choice. Pretty handy if you don’t want to carry stuff around for the rest of the day out.

You can do it the other way as well: Razer store Funan will also function as a pickup point for online orders from the online Razer store.

Razer has planned for a grand opening on Jan 15, 2022 with a full day of activities lined up. There will be prizes to be won, special in-store promotions and an exclusive sneak peek of new products including the Hello Kitty Licensed Peripherals Collection.

PHOTO: Razer

Do note that if you do intend to queue (queue starts from 930 am) to join in the grand opening, there will be a physical limit of 50 people in line at any one point to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions. Razer will allocate time slots and provide colour-coded wrist bands to ensure that safe distancing is maintained and that you don’t have to wait around unnecessarily.

However, this also means that spots will be limited and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. You can indicate your interest in the Grand Opening on Jan 15, 2022 via this link.

Alternatively, you can also visit the new store starting from Jan 11, 2022. Daily opening hours are from 10am to 10pm.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.