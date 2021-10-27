Razer opens regional headquarters in Singapore, plans to grow local staff count to 1,000 by 2023

Razer has launched a new Southeast Asia headquarters in Singapore amid regional expansion plans and a hiring road map that will bump its local team up from 600 to 1,000 employees.

The gaming hardware company's US$100 million (S$135 million) building officially opened on Tuesday (Oct 26) at the one-north technology hub. The building has 180,000 square feet of net lettable area and eco-friendly features such as solar panels.

About 80,000 sq ft across three floors will be used by Razer for its office, design studios and research and development (R&D) labs. The rest of the area will be leased; co-working company JustCo is a key tenant.

Razer is ramping up hiring at a time when companies are jostling for tech talent. Organisations are raising salary offers and sweetening benefit packages for roles such as software developers.

Global big-tech companies and regional unicorns are also increasing their presence in South-east Asia to tap an Internet economy projected to hit US$300 billion by 2025.

Tan Min-Liang, co-founder and chief executive of the Hong Kong-listed company, said: "The new regional hub represents everything that Razer stands for, from innovation to design to sustainability, and will not only be home to Razer's growing staff, but to up-and-coming entrepreneurs, and even gamers looking for a place to train and learn as well."

