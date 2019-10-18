Razer is working with Singtel and IMDA on Singapore's first 5G cloud gaming trial

Read also

"5G is a literal game-changer when it comes to cloud gaming. Latency and bandwidth are crucial to internet streaming and 5G will deliver next-generation connectivity that will support immersive gaming, even on mobile devices," said Mr. Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO Consumer Singapore at Singtel.

The trial was announced at IMDA's Singapore Digital (SG:D) Industry Day 2019, and it aims to shed light on 5G network characteristics and the requirements of cloud gaming, among other goals.

These findings will also go toward the design and engineering of low-latency hardware for cloud gaming that can deliver better performance, in the form of ultra-fast response times and more seamless device-to-device sync to cloud servers.