Razer's new Gigantus V2 mousepad is really, really huge

Razer has announced the Gigantus V2, a new and bigger version of its Gigantus mouse mat. Available in four different sizes, there'll likely be a Gigantus V2 to suit the specific size of your desk.

It also features an upgraded surface with a higher thread count, supposedly woven to offer the ideal balance between speed and control. The high-density rubber backing has been improved as well, and it's coloured in Razer's signature bright green.

This is a relatively thick mousemat by today's standards - while most extended pads today measure just 3mm thick, the XXL and 3XL sizes of the Gigantus V2 are 4mm thick.

Here's an overview of the dimensions of all the different sizes:

M - 360 x 275 x 3mm

L - 450 x 400 x 3mm

XXL 940 x 410 x 4mm

3XL 1,200 x 550 x 4mm

The 3XL size is one of the largest extended deskpads you can buy today, and it should be enough to cover even the biggest of desks.

PHOTO: Razer

The Gigantus V2 has a stealthy all-black finish and a relatively unobtrusive Razer tag in the top right corner, but the stunning green accents ensure that it never looks boring.

However, if you want it to pop even more, Razer is offering custom designs and giving you the option to personalise it with your own gamer tag. It looks like you'll only be able to customise up to the XXL size though, and there's no option to create your own personal 3XL pad.

Some of the designs you can pick from include art from esports teams like Alliance and Evil Geniuses, or games like Gears 5, Overwatch, and Guild Wars 2.

The Razer Gigantus V2 is available to buy now at a starting price of US$9.99 (S$14) for the M-sized pad, but this goes up to US$49.99 for the 3XL. Opting for further customisation will add US$10 on top of the base price.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.