Ready player one: Our most anticipated games of 2022

2022 is set to be the year for gaming. With the pandemic affecting game releases this year, many top tier titles have been shifted to early-2022, with more mouth-watering titles coming later in the year. Sigh… pok kai next year liao.

Here are the games we’re most excited to see and play in the new year.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo Switch Release date: Jan 28, 2022 All Pokémon players know the basic premise of the video game - catch Pokemon, collect 8 badges, defeat the League Champion. But Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be the biggest shot in the arm this franchise needs. A sprawling open world set in the past inspired by feudal Japan, with real-time catching and battling. Finally, we’re getting a truly new Pokemon video game after 25 years.

Horizon Forbidden West Playstation 4|5 Release date: Feb 18, 2022 The first AAA sequel to come out in 2022 brings new features to the Horizon series, including swimming underwater and swinging around with a grappling hook like Spider-Man. The environments are gorgeous too. If you haven’t played "Horizon Zero Dawn", you should - you still have a month plus before "Horizon Forbidden West" comes out.

Elden Ring PC, Playstation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X Release date: Feb 25, 2022 What happens when you combine the developers behind the most challenging video game series ever made, with a story by George R.R. Martin? "Elden Ring" is "Dark Souls" meets "Game of Thrones", and it’s probably the most hyped title to come out early 2022. This is definitely the biggest contender for game of the year.

Gran Turismo 7 Playstation 4|5 Release date: March 4, 2022 After the ok lah "Gran Turismo Sport", most of us Gran Turismo fans have been waiting years for a true sequel to the best driving sim on the PlayStation to drop. A lot of features are making a comeback, including GT mode and my most favourite: The used car lot for old classic gems. Best part, GT7 is coming out on my birthday! Time to give bae hint at bae for my birthday prezzie.

God of War: Ragnarok Playstation 4|5 Release date: TBA 2022 (September?) The sequel to the outstanding 2018 "God of War" reboot sees father and son team of Kratos and Atreus (boy!) return to explore the Norse realms and battle Gods seeking revenge. No spoilers, but the devs have confirmed this will be the last outing for Kratos. It is rumoured to come out in September.

Starfield PC, Xbox S|X Release date: Nov 11, 2022 Bethesda is finally coming out with a new IP. "Starfield" is like "Skyrim" but set in space, as you play a Han Solo-like adventure and explore the galaxy in a spaceship. Like "Skyrim", you make your own choices about who you want to be, and there are different factions you can join. November can’t come soon enough.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League PC, Playstation 5, Xbox S|X Release date: 2022 The "Guardians of the Galaxy" game this year was a surprise hit. Next year, it is DC’s ragtag group of “heroes” time to shine - the "Suicide Squad", which includes favourites Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark, has been tasked to take down big-time bad guy Brainiac and his brainwashed Justice League. Looking forward to fighting Superman and The Flash.

Hogwarts Legacy PC, Playstation 5, Xbox S|X Release date: 2022 Very little is known about "Hogwarts Legacy" since the game’s trailer came out last year. What we do know is that it is set in the late 1800s, way before the books or the Fantastic Beasts timelines. You’ll also be able to create your own Wizard, take classes, and explore a world outside of Hogwarts itself. Hopefully, it doesn’t get delayed further.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.