Realme GT Neo 3 is first phone with 150W charging support

​​​​Nearly a month after unveiling the world's first 100W to 200W smart devices charging architecture, Realme released the world's first phone with 150W charging support.

The GT Neo 3, which is available in China for now, can top up its 4,500mAh battery to 50 per cent in just five minutes! Realme claims the 150W charging support will not degrade battery life; the GT Neo 3 is stated to maintain at least 80 per cent battery health after 1,600 charging cycles, which is estimated to be about four years.

Other specs of the GT Neo 3 include a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, a 50MP IXM766 main camera with 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera, a 16MP selfie camera, NFC support, 5G+5G dual-SIM, an in-display fingerprint sensor.