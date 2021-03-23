Realme launches C21 smartphone with 5,000mAh battery and triple AI camera

As a fast-rising star in the local entry-level smartphone scene, Realme is set to dominate the local market with extremely accessible handsets that fulfill basic usage.

The latest to its arsenal is the Realme C21, an entry-level smartphone by the Chinese brand that boasts a massive battery and feature-led niceties.

PHOTO: Realme

Phone uptime is crucial for folks who work long shifts without access to a charging station. The Realme C21 remedies that with a 5,000mAh battery that offers extended use even on a 5 per cent battery charge, thanks to its built-in Super Power Saving Mode.

According to Realme, it can manage 2.23 hours of phone calls, 4.78 hours of song playback on Spotify, and even 1.41 hours of WhatsApp use when the C21 is on its last 5per cent.

The device also offers an AI Triple Camera, a fancy name for its triple-rear camera configuration. Realme offers a 13MP primary shooter with 4x digital zoom and PDAF.

Accompanying its multipurpose main lens are a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the C21 offers a 5MP selfie camera with built-in AI beauty mode, HDR mode, Portrait mode, and a bunch of filters.

PHOTO: Realme

The phone's 6.5-inch Mini-drop Fullscreen is an IPS LCD display at 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution using a 20:9 ratio, which pretty much covers most streamed content from the web. The longer screen ratio also offers a more comprehensive viewing experience when browsing social media feeds.

PHOTO: Realme

Powering these features is a MediaTek Helo G35 processor. This chipset was touted as a 'gaming processor' at its launch last year.

PHOTO: Realme

Also on the C21 are a fingerprint sensor, facial recognition unlocking, a dedicated microSD card slot for extra storage, and dual SIM card slots.

The Realme C21 officially retails at $199 (4GB RAM and 64GB storage) starting from today (March 22, 2021). It can be found on Shopee , Lazada , and Realme's authorised resellers islandwide. Colours available are Cross Blue and Cross Black.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.