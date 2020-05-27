Realme unveils its first smartwatch with a 9-day battery life

Chinese phone maker Realme, which recently launched the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro in Singapore, just announced its first smartwatch.

The Realme Watch comes with a 1.4-inch LCD display (320 x 320 pixels) that is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It has 12 watch faces for users to choose from, with the default face showing the date, time, weather, step count, heart rate and calories burned. 100 new watch faces will be added via a future software update.

It also has health monitoring features such as 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitor, 14 Sport Modes, sleep tracking, mediation relaxing, drink reminder and sedentary reminder.

Other features include camera control, music control, smart notifications and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Realme says the 160mAh battery can offer 7 days of battery life with 24/7 heart rate monitoring enabled, and up to 9 days when the feature is disabled.

The Realme Watch is priced at INR3,999 (~$75) and will go on sale in India from 5 June. There is no word on its availability in global markets.

