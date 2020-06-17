The Red Bull Mobile Esports Open kicks off in Singapore with PUBG Mobile

Now here's something that's long overdue besides my library books.

The Red Bull Mobile Esports Open finally makes its way to the little red dot for the first time, with Singapore's chosen game being the ever-popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile.

Indeed, the player base for numerous games have spiked over the course of the two month-odd circuit breaker, which also prompts the question of "Have our players' skills gotten any better as a result of the increased playtime?".

However, even if you can't hit the broad side of a barn door (No offence, folks - I can't, either!), that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the tournament at all. The National qualifiers, which are open to all players will be held online on July 18 and 19, while the finals will take place a week later on the 25th.

However, there are some basic requirements for participation, as follows:

Participants have to be 18 years of age or older to register

Participants can only take part in one country's qualifier (second tries are allowed in the International Online Qualifiers)

Participants must hold valid travel documents

PHOTO: Red Bull

Frankly, that last one is a bit of a no-brainer considering the winner of the National Finals will be flying to Turkey to represent us in the World Finals next year.

But national representation aside, it would certainly be depressing to find out your chance at esports stardom was barred by some pesky administrative issues.

Anyway, all players have to do to register (apart from fulfilling the above requirements) are to head over to the Red Bull website and sign up for one of the two Singapore qualifiers - here are the links for Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 respectively.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.