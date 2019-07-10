Who didn't see this coming?

Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally coming to PC on 5 November, a little more than a month after its launch on consoles.

You can pre-order the game on PC via Rockstar's new Games Launcher for a whole bunch of bonuses.

First off, you'll get two free Rockstar games from the following list:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Bully: Scholarship Edition

L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition

Pre-orders of Red Dead Redemption 2 will also earn players a free upgrade to the game's premium edition.