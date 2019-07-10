Who didn't see this coming?
Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally coming to PC on 5 November, a little more than a month after its launch on consoles.
You can pre-order the game on PC via Rockstar's new Games Launcher for a whole bunch of bonuses.
First off, you'll get two free Rockstar games from the following list:
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition
- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition
Pre-orders of Red Dead Redemption 2 will also earn players a free upgrade to the game's premium edition.
Pre-orders will be open on the Rockstar Games Launcher from 9 October until 22 October. You will also get a free copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas just by signing up for the Rockstar Games Launcher before 8 October. PC players will also get to experience exclusive new content in Red Dead Redemption 2, including single-player updates. The game will feature a bunch of graphical and technical enhancements, new bounty hunting missions, gang hideouts, weapons and more. If Rockstar's game launcher isn't really your thing, you could also pre-order the game on the Epic Games Store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store and additional digital retailers starting 23 October. The game will only be available for purchase on Steam this December. In November, the game will also be on Google Stadia as a launch title. You can check out Rockstar's full announcement here. This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.