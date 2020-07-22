RedMart now offers 7am sunrise delivery service for all grocery orders made the day before

After circuit breaker measures were implemented in Singapore, many found themselves shopping for their groceries on sites such as RedMart.

As such, Lazada’s grocery arm found itself having to introduce measures such as an area-based delivery system instead of its usual two-hour time slot to ensure that Singaporeans are able to receive their essential groceries at least once every three days.

PHOTO: RedMart

According to RedMart, this new system, coupled with RedMart hiring over 500 staff and the acceleration of automation process in its upcoming West Fulfilment Centre, has allowed the company to serve 50 per cent more customers compared to before circuit breaker was implemented.

The West Fulfilment Centre is a fully-automated logistics hub that is meant to provide solutions to help optimise efficiency and operations, in turn providing faster turnaround time to address the growing customer demand.

PHOTO: RedMart

Now, to give customers greater flexibility with their delivery options, RedMart will be introducing two new delivery services:

Sunrise Delivery: Specially catered to working professionals who prefer to have their groceries delivered before they leave for work. Orders placed the day before can be delivered by 7am the next day through contactless delivery.

Saver Delivery (8am-2pm or 2pm-8pm): An eco-friendly option for customers that enables RedMart to deliver to more homes within an area with greater efficiency.

With these new delivery options and the upcoming West Fulfillment Centre, RedMart is now better prepared to support customers’ requests and orders in Singapore. Which in turn means, you and other customers will get to receive your groceries on time, as and when you want it delivered.