Relive Kratos and Atreus' journey ahead of God of War: Ragnarok with Mimir and Felicia Day

With the impending launch of God Of War: Ragnarok coming up real soon on 9 November, chances are, only the most invested of fans would remember all the important events that have led up to the end of all things. In order to help everyone catch up, PlayStation has helpfully released the new Myths of Midgard trailer for God Of War: Ragnarok, recounting the story so far.

Taking the form of an animated storybook, this epic tale deserves a storyteller to match, and having both Felicia Day as well as the Smartest Man Alive, Mimir, to do the honours certainly makes sense.

From the very beginning of the story of the father and son duo, all the way to the conclusion of 2018’s God of War, the trailer does a great job of recalling the pivotal story moments that would have left a big impression on players since Kratos came to the land of the Norse.

Of course, we know that peace was never going to last, and God Of War: Ragnarok will see the coming of Fimbulwinter, as well as the inevitable Ragnarok. Along the way, our heroes will face odds like never before and take the fight to the gods with the fate of the realms in the balance. That’s never an easy choice, but it is one you’ll have to make when the game launches on Nov 9 for both PS4 and PS5.

