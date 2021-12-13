Remedy announces Alan Wake 2, survival horror sequel set for 2023

As The Game Awards 2021 continues to deliver big announcements and trailers, fans of Remedy Entertainment can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

After more than a decade, Remedy has finally officially announced Alan Wake 2, due out in 2023.

There was not much information being shared, but knowing that it is real and coming should please fans of the action-adventure game that was a breath of fresh air when it debuted in 2010. However, the developers promised that it is going to be "a pretty scary experience."

In fact, Alan Wake 2 is set to be Remedy's first survival horror game, with less emphasis on action and more on providing the tension of horror more. That would be a nice change of pace yet again, and the surprises that await are sure to be interesting to see.

For now, the team will not be sharing any more updates, and will instead be focusing on developing the game further. Once there is something more concrete, Remedy will show more to the world.

If you are eager for more Alan Wake, you can always enjoy Alan Wake Remastered, which brings back the original adventure as a full remaster, including the two expansions.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.