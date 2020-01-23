Rent-a-boyfriend services for CNY 2020 are popping up on Facebook and Carousell

PHOTO: Facebook / Bryant Luo
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

’Tis the season to start looking for arm candy, if you’re in dire need of one, for making the rounds in Chinese New Year family gatherings. 

Fake partners for rent are nothing new — some totally serious, some just posted on social media for laughs. This year is no different, and Facebook user Bryant Luo has jokingly put himself up for hire. 

Prices are pretty steep though, once you’ve calculated how much you need to spill for his bespoke services. With a base cost of $88 an hour (at a minimum of two hours) to meet your parents, there’re still costs incurred for displaying various levels of intimacy in front of relatives. 

The “newly added service” of assuring relatives that you and your alleged boyfriend have already applied for a Build-To-Order HDB flat is quite a sweet deal at $58. It’s just too bad that all ang baos Bryant receives will be his to keep. But hey, there’s a chance of getting lovingly hand-fed during hotpot dinners if the red packet amount he receives hits over $200. 

Rent a boyfriend this CNY! Meet parents: $88/ hour (min. 2 hours) Meet parents and be super charming, show like I'm the...

Posted by Bryant Luo on Tuesday, 21 January 2020

Before you start sliding into his DMs, the man’s kidding — dude just wanted to make folks have a little laugh before the big holiday weekend. 

If I managed to make you laugh today, I've succeeded ((:

Posted by Bryant Luo on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Elsewhere online, the offers of boyfriend services for Chinese New Year have emerged. On Carousell itself, there’re at least three new boyfriend-for-hire listings, with at least one of them being somewhat serious. 

Ladies. PHOTO: Carousell screengrab

For those who are really desperate to get infuriatingly nosy relatives off their backs, there are sites that legitimately provide male and female escorts and companions who can play pretend for a fee. Or you could just, you know, throw some hot sass back at the aunties who can’t stop pestering about your love life. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Chinese New Year Dating/Relationships

TRENDING

Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds
Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Netflix could be declared haram in Indonesia
Netflix could be declared haram in Indonesia
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura

SERVICES