The repair fee for the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro costs as much as a 128GB iPhone 11

The recently announced 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is not only more expensive than its predecessor, it is also more costly to repair.

According to Apple's iPad service pricing in Singapore , you will have to fork out a whopping $1,049 - the price of an iPhone 11 (128GB) to repair the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro if it is not covered by AppleCare+ or is out of warranty.

In comparison, it costs $979 to repair the 4th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The higher service fee is likely due to the new mini-LED display.

If you have AppleCare+ coverage which is priced at $229, the service fee is $68. AppleCare+ for the iPad extends the tablet, Apple Pencil and Apple-branded iPad keyboard coverasge to two years from the AppleCare+ purchase date and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months.

The iPad Pro (2021) is now available for order with the 11-inch model starting from $1,199 and the 12.9-inch model starting from $1,649. Both tablets will be available in the second half of this month.