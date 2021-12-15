Report suggests iPhone 14 Pro models to have 48MP rear camera

A huge upgrade is expected to be coming to the main camera on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models.

Based on analyst Jeff Pu's latest research note, the iPhone 14 Pro models are said to sport an upgraded 48MP main camera with a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto lenses. Pu added that the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with 8GB RAM, up from 6GB on the current iPhone 13 Pro.

Pu's claims line up with what analyst Ming Chi Kuo shared in April. Other rumoured specs of the iPhone 14 Pro include "a punch-hole display design", an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus capabilities , and a titanium alloy chassis . Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also said that consumers should expect "new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign". In addition, Apple may not be releasing an iPhone 14 mini and is tipped to replace it with another 6.1-inch model.

