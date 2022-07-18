The Republic of Gamers Strix Scar 17 Special Edition notebook is now available in Singapore

Earlier today (July 15), Republic of Gamers announced the local release of the new Strix Scar 17 Special Edition.

Sporting the latest hardware, cutting-edge cooling implements, and even some detailing written in invisible ink on the chassis, the notebook will be available for purchase in Singapore starting today, though all of its amazing features do come with a price to match.

At $4,698 a piece, there's no denying that the notebook certainly lies on the higher end of the spectrum, but that's because it truly is packing a lot of power under the hood.

First up is the notebook's brand-new Intel Core i9-12950HX along with its powerful 65W notebook CPU.

This churns out enough power for you to play today's top-shelf AAA titles without skipping a beat, and if you happen to be a content creator, you can even boost output to a staggering 175W for a short time by disabling the discrete GPU.

PHOTO: Republic of Gamers

Backing this up is a whopping 32GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti notebook graphics card, which allow you to enjoy your favourite media on the notebook's QHD 240Hz display.

Meanwhile, the latter, which offers a speedy 3ms response time and Dolby Vision support is also Adaptive Sync compatible, so be it an adrenaline-fueled action game or an intense thriller movie, you'll be able to experience them as intended.

Coincidentally, loading times will be a foreign concept as well, especially with the notebook's 1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage and dedicated Mux Switch, so you'll have no trouble leaving the competition in the dust while gaming.

With this much power hidden away, it goes without saying that this variant of the Strix also comes with extra-chunky cooling.

Among other things, it features all of ROG's Intelligent Cooling implements, including their newest collaboration product with cooling specialist Thermal Grizzly — the Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal formula.

This compound is used on both the notebook's CPU and GPU, offering up to five degrees Celsius lower temperatures than regular liquid metal options.

Additionally, it also comes with a custom-designed vapour chamber covering 48.8 per cent of the mainboard, flanked by updated Arc Flow fans and four heatsinks with ultra-thin copper cooling fins.

PHOTO: Republic of Gamers

Last but not least, a ROG product wouldn't be one without some style points to go with it.

Not only does it feature the sleek aesthetic, RGB lighting, and Armor Caps as the base Scar notebook, but it also features special text written on the chassis in ROG's specially-developed invisible ink.

This text can offer users clues to help beat Scar Runner, a parkour title based in the ROG Saga universe. So, yes — it looks really good.

Regarding availability, the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition is already available locally as mentioned. You'll be able to pick it up from the ROG Experience Store in Bugis, Asus Online Store, and all affiliated retailers.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.