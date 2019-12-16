Researchers call for harnessing, regulation of AI

Artificial intelligence appears to be "widening inequality", and its deployment should be subject to tough regulations and limits, especially for sensitive technologies such as facial recognition, a research report said on Dec 12.

The AI Now Institute, a New York University centre studying the social implications of artificial intelligence, said that as these technologies become widely deployed, the negative impacts are starting to emerge.

The 93-page report examined concerns being raised "from AI-enabled management of workers to algorithmic determinations of benefits and social services, to surveillance and tracking of immigrants and underrepresented communities", the researchers wrote.

"What becomes clear is that across diverse domains and contexts, AI is widening inequality, placing information and control in the hands of those who already have power and further disempowering those who don't."

The researchers said AI systems are being deployed in areas such as healthcare, education, employment, criminal justice "without appropriate safeguards or accountability structures in place".

The report said governments and businesses should halt the use of facial recognition "in sensitive social and political contexts" until the risks are better understood, and that one subset - "affect recognition" or the reading of emotions by computer technology - should be banned in light of doubts about whether it works.

Emotion recognition "should not be allowed to play a role in important decisions about human lives, such as who is interviewed or hired for a job, the price of insurance, patient pain assessments, or student performance in school", the report said.

It also called for tech workers "to have the right to know what they are building and to contest unethical or harmful uses of their work".

The AI Now report said medical organisations using advanced technologies need to implement data protection policies and allow people "affirmative approval" opportunities to withdraw from the study or treatment, and from research using their medical information.