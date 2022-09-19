Resident Evil 4 Remake targets surprise release on PS4, no Xbox or Switch

For horror fans, March 23 next year is a monumental one as that will be when Capcom's Resident Evil 4 Remake is arriving on the current generation consoles of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S together with PC.

However, during Tokyo Game Show, an interview by producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi revealed that a PS4 version of Resident Evil 4 Remake is actually in development, but there was no mention of an Xbox One or Switch version.

What triggered this additional development is a mystery and more so considering that neither an Xbox One nor Switch version was announced alongside the PS4.

While that is a surprise, there will surely be more when the Resident Evil Showcase arrives next month.

The original game was released back in 2005 and for Resident Evil 4 Remake, there will be some changes made to freshen things up whether it's on the PS4 or the newer platforms.

While the game will likely retain the horror elements that made it so popular, including the over-the-shoulder perspective, we already know that Leon is getting some help in being able to move while aiming.

No more tank controls should make the game more accessible to newcomers.

Our hero has also been redesigned with an updated look, as are the rest of the crew such as Ashley, Luis and Ada Wang.

We can expect the environments to be equally spruced up, which should make things more foreboding in general.

There are also hints that the Resident Evil 4 Remake will connect to Resident Evil Village somehow and that will be something fans will lap up if it happens.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will arrive on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 23.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.