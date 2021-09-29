Resident Evil 4 VR launches exclusively on Oculus Quest 2 on Oct 21

Widely touted as one of the best games ever made, 2005’s Resident Evil 4 is getting a new lease of life as a VR game, releasing exclusively on Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 on Oct 21.

Just in time for Halloween, the survival horror classic can now be played from an all-new immersive first person perspective, that only VR can deliver.

Have a first glimpse at the new gameplay mechanics in VR:

According to Oculus’ blog post, the game will have a slew of differences from the original:

“Standing or seated, players will enjoy plenty of comfort options. Support for both teleportation and room-scale movement means you can explore the game’s world your way. You’ll still move by using the analog stick, but Armature has added a full upper-body rig on top of Leon’s character to combine his movement with the dual-handed interactivity achieved with touch controllers."

"Weapons and items have been re-engineered as physical objects, so you can pick them up and interact with them. Lastly, rather than navigating a menu to swap out weapons, you can grab them off your body.”

Get ready to step into Leon’s shoes once again come Oct 21 when Resident Evil 4 VR launches on the Oculus Quest 2.

If you don’t own an Oculus Quest 2 yet, now is the best time to get one, seeing how the new base model comes with double the capacity (128MB) for the exact same price.

