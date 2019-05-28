Residents can soon use SingPass mobile as their national digital identity for some services

Singapore residents can soon use their SingPass mobile to scan a QR code instead of keying in their details when registering to visit a patient in hospital or making purchases at roadshows.

These are among the ways a new tool developed by the Government called SG-Verify can help businesses save time and gain better access to government-verified data when it is launched by December.

This tool is the next step in Singapore's national digital identity (NDI) system , which is a single digital identity that residents can use to access services across both government and private sectors.

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) announced SG-Verify on Tuesday (May 28) in its update of digital Government services.

GovTech said: "By the third quarter of FY19, the Government will launch SG-Verify, a facility for businesses to perform secure identity verification and data transfer through QR scanning.

"This will provide businesses an alternative for visitor registration and access, customer acquisition at roadshows, or any other use cases that require identification."

Also by December, an updated version of the Moments of Life app will be available which will include new services catering to seniors. The app is a digital platform for services and information that is currently aimed at parents and caregivers of young children.