Respawn’s Titanfall permanantly pulled from sale after hacks and attacks, servers to remain live (for now)

Titanfall, the first game of the first-person shooter (FPS) series, has been removed from sale. The game was developed by Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends, and was released in March 2014.

No specific reason is given for the halting of sales for Titanfall, though the game has been undergoing numerous connectivity and server issues, along with a plague of hackers rendering the game almost unplayable.

The issues led to a frustrated player hacking into Apex Legends, in order to get Respawn Entertainment to pay attention to the issuesTitanfall was facing.

Titanfall was a multiplayer-only FPS, right down to its campaign mode. The game's mechanics and the mech combat system informed the way Respawn Entertainment approached subsequent projects, including Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends.

The silver lining here is that while the sale of the game is discontinued, it will only be removed from subscription services such as EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on March 1, 2022.

Also, the servers will still be kept live for the fans who own the game, though it is as yet unclear if the servers will be kept up for long.

