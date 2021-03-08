Review: LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

The LG PuriCare is a wearable air purifier that aims to bring you cleaner air in these unprecedented times. With HEPA filters and dual fans for adjustable airflow, users can breathe easier without breaking into a sweat since wearing facial masks is now a daily necessity.

LG takes a leap forward in creating a next-gen face mask which you can actually purchase. Although you might have to be prepared to garner more than a little attention as it looks bulky and totally doesn’t remind us of Bane from the Batman universe at all.

Do check out our in-depth video review above to find all the features and specifications of the mask to see if does work out to replace your daily face masks!

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is available for $229 on Lazada.sg and Shopee.sg.

Summary

Despite having a steep price tag of $229, the need to wear a face mask every day might make the PuriCare and its feature worthwhile. Overall 7.6/10 7.6/10 Aesthetics - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Build Quality - 8/10 8/10

Performance - 8/10 8/10

Value - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Geek Satisfaction - 8/10 8/10

This article was first published in Geek Culture.