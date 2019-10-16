Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic expects to fly passengers into space by 2020

British billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic will merge with an investment firm from the US to become the world's first publicly traded space tourism venture - with an eye on sending its first clients into space within a year, the group's chief executive said recently.

"By embarking on this new chapter, at this advanced point in Virgin Galactic's development, we can open space to more investors, and in doing so open space to thousands of new astronauts," Branson said in a statement.

Virgin Galactic and Wall Street investment firm Social Capital Hedosophia (SCH) will merge, with SCH expected to own up to 49 per cent of the combined company, the statement said. The value of the merger is US$1.5 billion (S$2.1 billion), the parties added. The transaction is expected to be completed soon.

Until now, Virgin Galactic has largely been funded by Branson himself, who launched the company in 2004 and has thus far invested over US$1 billion of his personal fortune.