Rick & Morty travel the nine realms to market God of War Ragnarok

With God of War Ragnarok set to bring the war of all realms this coming Nov 9, fans are obviously eager to find out more about what lies ahead for Kratos and Atreus.

The latest update gave us a glimpse of the new combat options available to our heroes, but what if you prefer to go in dark?

Then perhaps you will appreciate the marketing efforts instead, with popular adult animation Rick & Morty joining forces with God of War Ragnarok to promote the game.

A perfect pairing then, with the crazy hijinks of grandfather and grandson bringing them into the world of Kratos and Atreus. And in true Rick fashion, his lust for the Leviathan Axe comes at the cost of Morty being left to fend for himself against a group of murderous birds.

In a nod to what awaits players, Rick also made sure to point out the "other unannounced upgrades" in addition to the signature axe. Seems like the Blades of Chaos and Leviathan Axe will see some new friends in that department.

The partnership between Rick & Morty and God of War Ragnarok is certainly not the first marketing activation pushed by PlayStation; the animated duo also did their part in promoting the PlayStation 5 launch and Death Stranding too.

Either way, Kratos will definitely not be pleased to see his Leviathan Axe in the hands of another, especially not when the gods of Norse mythology are coming for him and his son.

Nov 9 cannot get here fast enough, and we are always on board for more promos such as this Rick & Morty one for God of War Ragnarok.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.