With the right setup, the MacBook Air M2 is good at what it does

When it comes to getting work done efficiently, easily on the go and even in style, Apple wins in that department. Specifically with the MacBook Air M2.

The MacBook Air M2 does what it's meant to do, especially for a day-to-day laptop.

It helps with the menial task of drafting up documents, sending emails and the like, as well as for media consumption whether that's catching up with your new favourite TV show or watching a YouTube video on your business trip flight.

Powered by the M2, the new MacBook Air closely matches that of the MacBook Pro M2 but its slicker and smaller size makes it a portable option – leave the MacBook Pro M2 at home for heavy-duty tasks like video and photo editing, please.

An upgrade from the previous model, the MacBook Air M2 has a better display, a clearer webcam, and thanks to MagSafe charging, the MacBook Air M2 has more ports for other uses and devices too.

So why is it that many still fail to maximise the power of the laptop? Poor setup and configuration – that's what!

A quick browse on Apple's website will show that there are two versions of the MacBook Air with a number of differences here and there.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.