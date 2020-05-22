Riot Games' FPS Valorant officially launches worldwide on June 2

FPS fans, get your mice and keyboards ready, as Riot Games' highly-anticipated free-to-play tactical shooter, Valorant, will officially drop worldwide on June 2 for PC.

The game is currently in its Closed Beta stage, which will wrap up on 28 May. Players who have been involved during this phase will have their accounts reset, after which the game will go live on its launch date.

As such, players will be able to start their Valorant journey together on level ground as they seek to dominate opponents in 5v5 tactical combat.

PHOTO: Riot Games

"Our goal has always been to bring Valorant to as much of the world as soon as possible, and we're hyped to be able to do so on June 2," said Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of Valorant at Riot Games in a press release.

"Launch also comes with higher standards and expectations, and we want to have those conversations with players to continue our decades-long commitment to servicing the global Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey, not the finish line."

Shortly after the game's official launch, Riot Games has plans to release new game content, in the form of new game modes, agents, and maps to add more depth to gameplay.

To keep up with a rising player base, the devs also have plans to add more game servers to aid with the latency and smoothen gameplay in the long run.

PHOTO: Riot Games

Despite the game's official worldwide release, only Taiwan has been excluded from the initial launch due to "additional technical integration work" required to get the local servers there up and running.

However, Taiwanese players need only wait for a few weeks for Valorant to launch officially there.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.