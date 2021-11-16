Riot Games' latest collaboration introduces the Among Us x Arcane Cosmicube

Hail, fellow crew members — go ahead and hit that big red button once again, because it's time to call an emergency meeting. Case in point, we actually have a bunch of people on board the ship who "aren't from around here."

In Riot Games ' latest Arcane collab following PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, it seems that they've partnered up with Among Us developer InnerSloth as well, introducing the ever-so-mysterious Arcane Cosmicube to crew members alive (and depending on the situation, dead).

From now till Dec 31 this year, players can acquire special Arcane-themed cosmetics like skins, hats and even ol' Heimer's adorable Poro pet by unlocking them through the aforementioned Cosmicube — and here's how it works.

To be more specific, the Cosmicube isn't really an item per se — they're more like add-on cosmetic systems that the developers introduced recently as a way of adding more vanity items, and there are different Cosmicubes for different themes — Arcane just happens to be one of them.

By purchasing one from the store, and acquiring Pods through gameplay, players can then trade these collected Pods to unlock the special cosmetics within the Cosmicube.

As noted, the Arcane Cosmicube will only be purchasable till the end of this year, but once you snag it, it'll be yours forever, and you won't need to rush to get everything unlocked afterwards. Currently, the full list of cosmetics in the Arcane set includes:

Heimerdinger's hair

Heimerdinger's moustache

Heimerdinger's suit

Heimerdinger's poro

Enforcer helmet

Enforcer armor

Caitlyn's cap

Caitlyn's uniform

Vi's hair

Vi's clothes

Jinx's hair

Jinx's goggles

Jinx's clothes

Jayce's hair

Jayce's council suit

Chomper

Claggor's goggles

Just like any other cosmetic item, these won't have any bearing on your actual gameplay experience, though of course you will look much sassier and more Arcane-y than other crew members (or Imposters, for that matter).

PHOTO: InnerSloth, Riot Games

The Arcane Cosmicube is currently priced at 80 stars in-game, which translates to about US$9.99 (S$13.50) in microtransactions assuming you get the 110-star bundle from the store.

For more information, check out the official InnerSloth developer announcement.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.