Riot Games is selling medical-themed League of Legends skins for Covid-19 relief

Riot Games is holding a charity fundraiser in League of Legends for the next four weeks. This comes after its 48-hour Mid-Season Streamathon, where it raised over US$630,000 (S$877,000) for Covid-19 relief.

The League of Legends developer and publisher has also donated an additional US$4.5 million to global pandemic relief to date, and the latest fundraiser will see it give 100 per cent of proceeds from a variety of medical-themed cosmetics to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, its charitable arm.

The cosmetics cover some of the game's most popular champions, including Akali, Shen, and Kennen, and take the form of custom-designed skins, icons, and emotes.

Here's a full list of the items that will go toward the fundraiser:

Surgeon Shen skin

Surgeon Shen chromas

Surgeon Shen border and icon set

Nurse Akali skin

Nurse Akali chromas

Nurse Akali border and icon set

Kennen M.D. skin

Kennen M.D. chromas

Kennen M.D. border and icon set

From Akali with Love! emote

Megadonor bundle (includes all of the above plus an exclusive Megadonor icon)

PHOTO: Riot Games

All fundraiser items are marked with a Social Impact Badge in the store.

The fundraiser will last from June 25 to July 23, after which the chromas, emotes, and bundles will be removed from the store. Riot says the chromas may eventually return in the Gemstone shop, but they will not be available for direct purchase.

According to Riot, the proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support pandemic relief by giving doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers the resources they need to act quickly and protect those most vulnerable.

In addition, the money will go toward providing critical financial aid to families and individuals who have been affected by the virus.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.