RoboCop gets first video game in 20 years, coming to consoles and PC in 2023

RoboCop is back once again, in his very own video game since 2003. Ever since his return as a Mortal Kombat 11 playable character, fans have been longing for a full standalone solo title of their part man, part machine, all cop.

Well, the good news is, publisher Nacon, along with MGM and developer Teyon, are bringing RoboCop back in 2023. RoboCop: Rogue City will feature an all-new story that will be “faithful to the franchise’s DNA” and is expected to be based on the original three films.

The not-so-good news is, Teyon was responsible for two other video games based on iconic ’80s movie franchises, Rambo: The Video Game (2014) and Terminator: Resistance (2019), which were critically panned.

Judging from their track record, RoboCop: Rogue City is most likely going to be a first-person shooter as well.

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with MGM to offer a new vision of a popular franchise that was created over 30 years ago. This game is the perfect fit to pursue our aim of offering different gaming experiences to the widest possible audience,” said Alain Falc, CEO of Naco

PHOTO: Nacon

Here’s the official synopsis for the game:

Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit.

Armed with your trusty Auto-9, factory-built strength, years of experience on the force and a variety of tools at your disposal, you will fight forces seeking to destroy the city you call home in an all new first-person, explosive hunt for the truth.

You have the power to decide how to fulfill prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits.

RoboCop: Rogue City is set to release in 2023 on consoles and PC. You can already add the game to your wishlist on Steam. Speaking of RoboCop, there is also a prequel series based on Dick Jones in the works at MGM.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.