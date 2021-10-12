Rockstar announces a Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy with new upgrades

Let's hope those old cheat codes still work.

Rockstar Games have officially announced new remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are coming later this year.

These games will come bundled up as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, confirming earlier leaks.

All three of these classic games will hit current-generation platforms later in 2021, though Rockstar has not specified an exact date.

The trilogy will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The games will also come to iOS and Android devices in the first half of 2022.

Watch a trailer below:

According to Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will have, "across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements," for all three games.

The company assured that these changes will maintain, "the classic look and feel," of the original games however, so don't expect anything too drastic.

October marks GTA 3's 20th anniversary, a game that let players freely explore Liberty City and pump it full of unadulterated chaos.

The game firmly established the GTA franchise's top spot in gaming, and was later given sequels in GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas.

It's worth noting that Rockstar is going to start removing the existing versions of these games from digital stores later this week, so download them while you can.

Rockstar has teased more news to come on these remasters in the coming weeks.

The company also mentioned, "some unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas," in GTA Online, so expect some anniversary celebrations to happen there as well.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.