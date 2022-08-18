The ROG Masters Asia Pacific 2022 opens with a $55,400 prize pool

Yesterday, Republic of Gamers announced the official launch of the ROGMasters Asia Pacific 2022 e-sports tournament. Sporting a US$40,000 (S$55,200) prize pool and featuring Tom Clancy's Rainbow SIx: Siege for the first time, the circuit will bring together teams from all across the region looking for their shot at tactical shooter glory.

Registrations for the initial Open Qualifier stage, which will run from now all the way till Sept 15, are open to all players and teams in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea via the official ROG Masters website.

As for the format, the tournament circuit will be held exclusively on the PC version of the game and feature the 5v5 Bomb gameplay mode. Other specifics and miscellaneous pointers pertaining to gameplay and cosmetics can also be found here.

The top two teams from each sub-region will then duke it out in the Regional Qualifiers held from Sept 17-18, and those that make it through will proceed accordingly to the Regional Finals on Sept 24. From there, the tournament circuit will culminate in a Grand Finals event in Bangkok, Thailand from Oct 21-23, which will be hosted during the Thailand Game Show.

For those looking to catch the action, both the Regional and Grand Finals stages of the tournament will be broadcasted live online and in multiple languages for viewers, so be sure to mark down the dates accordingly.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.