Rumoured name, retail price and launch timeline of Apple's AR glasses revealed

Tipster Jon Prosser is back with more information on Apple's augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Prosser claims the official marketing name for the AR glasses will be Apple Glass and its retail price tag could start from US$499 (S$706). There will be a top-up option for prescription lenses.

Similar to the first-generation Apple Watch, the Apple Glass needs to be paired with an iPhone for data processing. Both lenses will have displays that can be interacted with gestures.

An early prototype is said to come with LiDAR scanner and support wireless charging.

Prosser added that Apple initially wanted to unveil the Apple Glass as One More Thing at the annual iPhone event, but the company could push back the announcement to March 2021 due to restrictions on large-scale events and gatherings.

For now, the Apple Glass is slated for a release in late 2021 or early 2022. This year's iPhone event is also believed to be delayed till October.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.