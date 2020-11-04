Rumours say Apple will announce not one but three new MacBooks at next week's event

Apple will hold what is likely its final event of the year next week.

Apple is calling the event One more thing and they are expected to announce the very first Macs that will be powered by Apple Silicon.

To recap, Apple announced at WWDC earlier this year that Macs will transition to Apple Silicon.

At the event, Apple also said that the first Mac to be powered by this new silicon will be released by the end of the year.

And now, according to Bloomberg, the company is going to refresh its entire MacBook lineup in a clean sweep.

They said that Apple will unveil new 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models at next week event.

The report further claims that there will not be any dramatic design changes and the only significant changes are going to be the internals of the notebooks.

The notebooks will feature processors based on the A14 Bionic chip that currently powers Apple's latest iPhones.

Based on what we have seen so far, the performance of these new notebooks should be promising.

However, a lot will depend on how macOS Big Sur performs, especially with older apps that have not been properly optimised yet for Apple Silicon.

Those waiting for desktops will have to wait a little longer as Bloomberg doesn't believe Apple will announce new desktops next week as it is working on a redesigned iMac and a new Mac Pro.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.