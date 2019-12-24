Russia checks its Internet can work if cut off from worldwide web

PHOTO: Unsplash / Nikita Karimov
Reuters

MOSCOW - Russia completed a series of tests on Monday (Dec 23) checking that its Internet services could function if the country were to get cut off from the worldwide web, Deputy Communications Minister Aleksei Sokolov said.

The review, conducted over the course of several days on specially designated networks, follows a "sovereign Internet" Bill introduced in November in response to what Russia calls the "aggressive nature" of US national cyber security strategy.

According to the law, state-run institutions and security services, as well as all communications operators, messengers and email providers, must participate in the tests, which do not affect regular Internet users.

"Our goal was to provide an uninterrupted Internet service on Russian territory under any circumstances," Sokolov told a press briefing.

"The outcomes of the review showed that government agencies and communications operators are ready to respond effectively to threats and to ensure the internet and communications operate effectively," Sokolov said.

The Communications Ministry will produce a report on the outcomes of the test to be reviewed by President Vladimir Putin, he added.

More about
RUSSIA Cybersecurity Internet

TRENDING

Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
This year I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question

SERVICES