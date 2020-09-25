Ryde driver earns nearly $10k after working every single day in August 2020

Times are tough these days with the global pandemic raging on, but it’s always good to know that one can earn nearly $10,000 from a full month of being a (really, really hardworking) private-hire driver.

According to a Facebook post by Singaporean ride-hailing service Ryde on Thursday (Sept 24), a driver managed to rake in a grand total of $9,882.70 for the month of August 2020 after he completed 723 pickups. This is the amount he earned after subtracting the service fee and platform fee.

Which is a spectacular feat considering that the Covid-19 outbreak has had a pretty significant impact on the usage of ride-hailing services. But then again, some folks would rather hail a car for a ride instead of coming into close contact with crowds on buses and trains.

How does one even manage to score that much coin working under a single ride-hailing service? When queried by AsiaOne, a Ryde spokesperson stated that the driver worked every single day for the month of August, typically starting work as early as 6.45am.

Tip for good earnings. Work hard. Provide superior service. Get tips. Do delivery. Have discipline. Wake up early. Know... Posted by RYDE on Thursday, September 24, 2020

The thing is, he’s not even Ryde’s highest earner. Nonetheless, the driver is said to be within the top band in terms of driver earnings — helped enormously by his consistency in “stellar ratings”, which stands at an average of 4.95 out of 5.

“Even amid the pandemic, our drivers continue to clock good earnings,” said the Ryde spokesperson, who added that the company has been taking less fees for some services to help drivers earn more during these turbulent times.

The driver might indeed be taking home over $10,000 for his hard work as he is on track for an additional $1,000 payout. The Ryde spokesperson clarified that the man has been doing well for the Ryde 2.5K Challenge, in which its driver-partners have to complete certain tasks between Sept 18 till the end of the year to score bonuses.

RYDE 2.5K CHALLENGE 2020 Dear Driver Partners, Stand to earn a bonus of up to $2500* when you participate in this... Posted by RYDE on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

“We are happy for him and hope that he serves as a source of inspiration to our driver-partners,” said the spokesperson.

