Sad that Singapore didn't win the Valorant Champions Tour 2022? Cheer up with some swag

The Asia-Pacific (Apac) teams may not have clinched the trophy at the Valorant Champions Tour 2022, but you can still show your support with some exclusive merchandise.

Riot Games' Valorant Champions Tour 2022 is the largest tournament for Valorant esports in the world and while Apac teams did have a shot at winning, the difficulty was too steep and they were eliminated earlier in the tournament.

But getting to where they have is no mean feat, and in order to celebrate our Apac representatives — Paper Rex, Xerxia and Boom Esports — and their efforts in this year's tournament, Riot Games has provided us with five exclusive Apac Champions swag kits.

And they're all up for grabs.

Each of these kits includes custom snapbacks, t-shirts, lanyards and mousepads.

PHOTO: Riot Games

To stand a chance to win a set, all you have to do is explain who your favourite Valorant agent is and why. Put on your thinking caps and get creative because that's what we like to see.

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 giveaway

Winners will be notified by a Riot representative and prize collection details will be confirmed then.

ALSO READ: ‘We came from a region regarded as minor’: Paper Rex secures Singapore's first-ever 2nd place finish at Valorant Masters Copenhagen

khooyihang@asiaone.com