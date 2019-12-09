Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay

PHOTO: Instagram / @sighzeriya
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

If you’ve ever been left unsatisfied from dining at Saizeriya, please take comfort in the fact that you’re far from alone. 

You get what you pay for at the popular chain of Italian-Japanese fusion eateries. When your bank account is low on funds and you just want to feel a little fancy, Saizeriya hits the spot for a budget-friendly restaurant experience. Not to mention the dirt-cheap alcoholic beverages coupled with the lack of GST and service charges. 

Nowhere is the inner torment of value eating exemplified better than a recently unearthed Instagram page @sighzeriya, whose tagline of the Saizeriya experience goes: "If u think ur painfully mediocre, just remind yourself that Saizeriya exists". Cold. 

The Instagram account serves as a record of the objectively sad-looking offerings of the chain, which aren’t at all helped by bad lighting and worse plating. 

Again, may we remind you that you get what you pay for and patrons have little to complain about if they’re not splurging. The individual behind @sighzeriya even placed a disclaimer about being a fan of the restaurant chain’s value offerings. Still, it’s hilarious to read reviews of the undeniably unphotogenic meals. 

When you compile all the Saizeriya food pictures together, it really showcases the taste of wallet-friendliness. 

That’s not to say that the brand is unworthy of love. According to online chatter, different outlets (21 of ‘em islandwide) have varying levels of food quality. You just have to find the right one to latch on to for reliably cheap but decent fare.

When contacted by AsiaOne to comment on @sighzeriya, Saizeriya Singapore were absolute saints.

“Please be informed that Singapore Saizeriya wishes to respect our customers' freedom of expression, and we really appreciate them being a fan of Saizeriya,” a spokesperson wrote. 

“We thank them for their valuable feedback, and will work harder to be able to serve the customers better in the future.”

ilyas@asiaone.com 

More about
Digital Instagram italian food

TRENDING

Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Saizeriya&#039;s unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Malaysian man dubbed &#039;cosplay killer&#039; gets 22 years&#039; jail, instead of death, upon appeal
Malaysian man dubbed 'cosplay killer' escapes the gallows, gets 22 years' jail
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu&#039;s nose
Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu's nose
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas

LIFESTYLE

Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he&#039;s always been doing it
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he's always been doing it
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Puppy makes better decision than jaywalker
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes

SERVICES