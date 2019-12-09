Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay

If you’ve ever been left unsatisfied from dining at Saizeriya, please take comfort in the fact that you’re far from alone.

You get what you pay for at the popular chain of Italian-Japanese fusion eateries. When your bank account is low on funds and you just want to feel a little fancy, Saizeriya hits the spot for a budget-friendly restaurant experience. Not to mention the dirt-cheap alcoholic beverages coupled with the lack of GST and service charges.

Nowhere is the inner torment of value eating exemplified better than a recently unearthed Instagram page @sighzeriya, whose tagline of the Saizeriya experience goes: "If u think ur painfully mediocre, just remind yourself that Saizeriya exists". Cold.

The Instagram account serves as a record of the objectively sad-looking offerings of the chain, which aren’t at all helped by bad lighting and worse plating.

Again, may we remind you that you get what you pay for and patrons have little to complain about if they’re not splurging. The individual behind @sighzeriya even placed a disclaimer about being a fan of the restaurant chain’s value offerings. Still, it’s hilarious to read reviews of the undeniably unphotogenic meals.

When you compile all the Saizeriya food pictures together, it really showcases the taste of wallet-friendliness.

That’s not to say that the brand is unworthy of love. According to online chatter, different outlets (21 of ‘em islandwide) have varying levels of food quality. You just have to find the right one to latch on to for reliably cheap but decent fare.

When contacted by AsiaOne to comment on @sighzeriya, Saizeriya Singapore were absolute saints.

“Please be informed that Singapore Saizeriya wishes to respect our customers' freedom of expression, and we really appreciate them being a fan of Saizeriya,” a spokesperson wrote.

“We thank them for their valuable feedback, and will work harder to be able to serve the customers better in the future.”

ilyas@asiaone.com