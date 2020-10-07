Samsonite's new smart backpack powered by Google Jacquard launches in Singapore

Samsonite is launching the Konnect-i Backpack with Jacquard by Google in Singapore today. The everyday carry backpack connects to the wearer's smartphone to allow users to perform actions and receive alerts while carrying the bag.

To control your gestures, simply tap or brush the left strap of the bag to activate Jacquard by Google as you move around. The Jacquard controller tag is housed at the bottom of this strap.

It is this tag that enables the smart functions of the backpack. Charged via micro-USB, the tag can hold its charge up to two weeks depending on use.

The Jacquard tag has up to two weeks of battery life. PHOTO: Samsonite

These include standard functions like controlling the music player and receiving and answering calls and texts. The Bluetooth-enabled backpack can also receive alerts for rideshares.

Not stopping there, the app can activate a phone’s camera and trigger a photo countdown, offer a summary of the day, and ask Google Assistant questions.

Smart features also extend into the navigation function through estimating arrival times, directions, dropped pins, and saved locations.

Users can also customise gestures, via the Jacquard by Google app on their smartphone choosing from actions like call and text notifications, selfie, navigation and music controls. For an added level of interaction, the LED light on the bag’s left strap will light up according to the alerts set.

The app is available on both the Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Google has previously collaborated with Yves Saint Laurent and Adidas and EA to incorporate the Jacquard Tag into their fashion items to add smart functionality. We first announced a tie-up with Levi's for a smart jacket powered by Jacquard by Google.

Google also added that more functionality would be forthcoming over time.

Going slim or standard

The Slim has vertical zips while the Standard's is horizontal. PHOTO: Samsonite

The Konnect-i backpack comes available in a Slim or Standard variants. Both black-coloured backpacks are made from a polyester water-repellent and easy-care fabric and are finished with a reflective trimming in a matte silver tone.

The padded laptop and tablet compartment fits up to a 15.6-inch laptop as well as a wide front pocket for accessories. There are also external pockets on either side for a water bottle and umbrella.

The Samsonite Konnect-i Backpack with Jacquard by Google is available now exclusively on Samsonite Singapore and on Lazada . The Slim is available at $300 and the Standard is priced $330 .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.