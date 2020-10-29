Samsung brings 5G version of Galaxy Z Flip to Singapore

The 5G version of the clam-style, foldable smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is coming to Singapore.

Dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, this phone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset to deliver both 5G connectivity and flagship-tier performance.

Technically, this is an upgrade from the Z Flip that launched in February this year, since the first release used a previous-generation flagship processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+) instead.

PHOTO: Samsung

According to Samsung Electronics Singapore, the Korean electronics company partnered with Singtel to harness the telco's active 3.5GHz spectrum, and to showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 5G's connectivity.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G joins the ranks 5G-capable, flagship-tier devices by Samsung this year: Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20 (5G variant), Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Tab S7+.

"We have seen encouraging take-up of our 5G services since the launch of our 5G network early last month. With Samsung's line up of 5G-enabled devices clocking more than 1.2Gbps on our ultra-fast 5G network, customers can be assured of a high-performance 5G experience whether they are downloading movies or gaming on the go," said Ms Gan Siok Hoon, Managing Director, Sales & Mobile Marketing, Consumer Singapore, Singtel.

On the hardware side of things, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is virtually identical to the old model.

We're still getting a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2,636 x 1,080 pixels resolution) Dynamic AMOLED Main Display on the inside, a 1.1-inch, 300 x 112 pixels resolution Super AMOLED Cover Display on the outside, and 3,300mAh battery.

The dual rear cameras are a 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at f/2.2 with a FOV of 123˚. It packs 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

PHOTO: SamsungPHOTO: Samsung

Samsung made it easy for Z Flip users to tell apart between non-5G and 5G variants.

The older Galaxy Z Flip had Mirror Black and Mirror Purple colour options, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will only come in Mystic Grey and Mystic Bronze (pictured).

Singapore pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will officially hit retail on Oct 31 2020 at $1,998.

Interested users can find them at telecommunications operators (M1, Singtel, and StarHub), Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, and major consumer electronics and IT stores (Best Denki, Challenger/Hachi, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, and KrisShop).

Folks who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5G from the Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores and major consumer electronics and IT stores will receive one complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Bronze (worth $288) with each purchase, while stocks last.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.