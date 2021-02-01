Samsung confirms plans to develop rollable and sliding displays this year

After taking the lead in the foldable phone market, Samsung is working to develop the next generation screen technology.

Kwon-young Choi, the senior vice president of Samsung Display, confirmed during an earnings call that the company will strengthen its presence in the display market through innovative form factors such as rollable and sliding displays.

Although he did not reveal whether these new display panels are meant for mobile devices, the company's blog post in November hints that it is a possibility.

Samsung unveiled the flexible display lineup, YOUM 8 years ago at CES 2013 where it showcased a prototype device being bent and wriggled without sustaining damages to itself.

This announcement came weeks after LG was reportedly working on a rollable phone for release this year. LG even has patents for a retractable smartphone display. However, LG is unlikely to pose a threat to Samsung after the former is said to be considering to exit the smartphone market this year.

Samsung Display will also be bringing small and mid-sized display panels to the foldable market. In addition, it will adopt technologies such as variable refresh rate and low-power for its OLED panels to compete against rivals entering the market.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.