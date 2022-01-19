Samsung could add an Ultra model to the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup may come with three models including one with the "Ultra" moniker.

WinFuture shared some purported renders and specs of the Galaxy Tab S8 models. The flagship model is said to be called the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and could come with a 14.6-iunch Super AMOLED display (2,960 x 1,848 pixels), 120Hz refresh rates, a notch housing two 12MP cameras, up to 16GB RAM, and a 11,200mAh battery.

For the Galaxy Tab S8+, it is expected to sport a 12.7-inch Super AMOLED display (2,800 x 1,752 pixels) and a 10,090mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is the base model with an 11-inch LTPS TFT screen (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) and 8,000mAh battery. Both the Tab S8+ and Tab S8 are believed to offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage option.

The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and have a 13MP rear dual-camera module with 6MP ultra-wide angle lens, S Pen support, under-display fingerprint sensors, 5G connectivity (optional), and quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

WinFuture believes the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup might debut alongside the Galaxy S22 next month.

