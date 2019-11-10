Samsung could be releasing a more affordable Galaxy Note10 model

Samsung may be expanding the Galaxy Note10 family for some markets.

SamMobile reports that an affordable and mid-range Galaxy Note10 is in the pipeline and could head to European markets in two colour options (black and red).

While Galaxy Note flagships typically have model numbers in the N9XX range, this upcoming model is said to have the model number N770F.

Bringing a third model to the Galaxy Note10 lineup is not surprising.

Samsung introduced three models of the Galaxy S10 earlier this year with the S10e appealing to a more budget conscious customer segment.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.